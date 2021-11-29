Four charged with ‘using violence or intimidation’ at Amazon protest

Police update.

Police attended a protest outside the Amazon distribution centre in Flaxley Road, Stanground, from about 4.30am and made four arrests later that evening.

Mark O’Leary, 23, and Annie Hoyle, 27, both of Fair Street in Cambridge, Joe McGee, 26, of Hemingford Road, Cambridge and Robert Shippey, 30, of Bridge Street in Downham Market, Norfolk, have all been charged with using violence or intimidation under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.