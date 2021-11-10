Former Peterborough council leader officially appointed as deputy police commissioner

John Peach

The appointment was confirmed following a Confirmation Hearing held by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel this week.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston, who put John forward for the role last month said: “I’m glad to see the Panel agreed with me that John was a prime candidate for the job.

“John has a long and impressive record of public service and putting communities first. He will be joining my team and bringing with him a wealth of local knowledge and expertise. I will be launching my first Police and Crime Plan in the coming weeks and I look forward to working with him to turn words on a page into a reality that tackles crime and keeps people safe.”

The Deputy Commissioner’s role will be to support the Commissioner to engage with local community groups, public bodies, elected representatives and organisations to better understand the policing needs of the whole community including those seldom heard from.

“I am really honoured to be given this opportunity to support Darryl in tackling crime and keeping our communities safe,” said John upon his appointment as Deputy Commissioner.