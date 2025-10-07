Former Football League assistant referee jailed after sexually assaulting Cambridgeshire schoolgirl

A former Football League assistant referee has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a Cambridgeshire schoolgirl.

Gareth Viccars, 47, who officiated in the third and fourth tiers of English football, was locked up for more than 13 years after admitting a string of offences against children.

One of his victims, from Cambridgershire, said she suffered from “nightmares and flashbacks” as a result of Viccars’ vile offending.

Viccars caught after victim notes car registration

A statement released by Cambridgeshire Police said a London court heard how he began contacting the girl on Snapchat.

Their conversations led to Viccars meeting up with the girl in the car park of a supermarket.

Viccars sexually assaulted the girl in his car – but the victim ran away but took note of Viccars’ white Mercedes and its registration.

They spoke on Snapchat again and Viccars told the victim what he liked to do sexually.

Viccars met up with the girl a second time near a park a few days later before he drove her to a car park where he sexually assaulted her again.

Afterwards, Viccars drove the victim back to the park and dropped her off.

Viccars was arrested after the girl’s school reported him to police.

Cambridgeshire Police also said that Viccars sexually assaulted two other teenage girls in London and Northamptonshire.

Victim says she feels ‘guilty’ and like she would ‘never find happiness in her life’

On Thursday (2 October), at Snaresbrook Crown Court, London, Viccars, of Hunter Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, was jailed for 13 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of inciting/causing a child under 16 to engage in a sexual act, and one count each of engaging in sexual communications with a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Viccars was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given restraining orders.

In her victim personal statement, the Cambridgeshire victim said she suffered from “nightmares and flashbacks”, it had affected her education and “broke her trust in adults.”

She also said she felt “guilty”, “isolated” and had lost her self-esteem as well as feeling like she was never going to find happiness in her life.

Detective praises bravery of victims

DC James Collinwood, who investigated the Cambridgeshire offences, said: “Viccars was a sexual predator who preyed on three vulnerable teenage girls for his own personal gratification.

“I would like to commend all three victims for coming forward as their bravery and courage throughout the whole process has ultimately led to Viccars being put in prison for a long time.

“Our victim in Cambs had the presence of mind to take the registration plate of Viccars’ car, which was a huge help with the investigation so I would also like to commend her for her quick-thinking.

“This was also a case of collaborated working across several forces to bring him to justice.

“If you recognise Viccars’ offending and believe you or your child may be a victim, please contact 101 or make a report online.”