Former Cambridgeshire Police officer who raped teenager has sentencing postponed

A former Cambridgeshire police officer who raped a teenager while serving across the county has had his sentencing postponed.

James Boyle, now 69, abused the victim who was a teenager at the time, between 1986 and 1991.

At the time, Boyle was a serving police officer for Cambridgeshire Police and the offences took place at a number of locations within the county.

Court news

Boyle was found guilty at a trial in April of two counts of rape, and one count of indecent assault.

At the time he was arrested, Boyle of Sunbury Place, Edinburgh was working as a criminal defence barrister.

He was due to be sentenced today (May 25) – however, that sentencing has now been postponed, and will now take place on June 26.

Following his conviction, Detective Sergeant Carla Hillyer, from Essex Police, who investigated said: “I want to praise the bravery demonstrated by the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting what had happened to her.

“James Boyle subjected her to half a decade of abuse which has had an impact on the rest of her life.

“He then tried to deny any abuse had ever happened. Thankfully, he was not believed by the jury and now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.”

DS Hillyer added: “Boyle worked as a criminal defence barrister, he knew this system, and what the victim was up against.