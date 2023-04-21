Former Cambridgeshire police officer faces jail after being found guilty of rape

A former Cambridgeshire Police officer is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of rape.

James Boyle, now 69, abused the victim who was a teenager at the time, over a five year period more than 30 years ago.

At the time, Boyle was a serving police officer for Cambridgeshire Police and the offences took place at a number of locations within the county.

Boyle is facing a 'significant amount of time behind bars.'

This week he was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

Cambridgeshire Police have not commented on the conviction, or said where in the county Boyle was serving at the time.

The offences were reported to Essex Police in 2018 after an exchange of messages on social on media.

At the time he was arrested, Boyle, of Sunbury Place, Edinburgh was working as a criminal defence barrister.

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court on 25 May.

Detective Sergeant Carla Hillyer, from Essex Police, said: “I want to praise the bravery demonstrated by the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting what had happened to her.

“James Boyle subjected her to half a decade of abuse which has had an impact on the rest of her life.

“He then tried to deny any abuse had ever happened. Thankfully, he was not believed by the jury and now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

“Nothing will undo the damage his actions have done but I hope this result will help her move forward.

“I hope this conviction shows it is never too late to get justice and we will support you.

“Boyle worked as a criminal defence barrister, he knew this system, and what the victim was up against.

“This was not a barrier to us pushing forward with our investigation and the CPS prosecuting and, ultimately, securing justice."

DS Hillyer added: “I also want to highlight the work of Detective Constable Adam Clarke who has worked tirelessly on this case.