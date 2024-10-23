Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Rolfe resigned in May

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former police officer who made inappropriate comments to a female comment has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Ryan Rolfe, who was based at Huntingdon Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hearing, which concluded on 8 October, at Tempsford Hall in Sandy, concluded that Rolfe would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

Police

He resigned as a police officer in May 2024.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “As a police officer, Ryan Rolfe should have been upholding the high standards we expect of our officers and staff. There is no place for misogyny in our workplace.

“The actions of this one officer has the potential to dent public trust and confidence at a time when police forces are under immense scrutiny.

“This officer’s behaviour was not only in breach of professional standards, but also went completely against our force values. I would like to recognise the courage and professionalism of the victims who came forward to challenge his behaviour and report him to our professional standards department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the hearing Rolfe will now be placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCC’s), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.