Former Cambridgeshire PC found to have committed gross misconduct

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
Ryan Rolfe resigned in May

A former police officer who made inappropriate comments to a female comment has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Ryan Rolfe, who was based at Huntingdon Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

A hearing, which concluded on 8 October, at Tempsford Hall in Sandy, concluded that Rolfe would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

He resigned as a police officer in May 2024.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “As a police officer, Ryan Rolfe should have been upholding the high standards we expect of our officers and staff. There is no place for misogyny in our workplace.

“The actions of this one officer has the potential to dent public trust and confidence at a time when police forces are under immense scrutiny.

“This officer’s behaviour was not only in breach of professional standards, but also went completely against our force values. I would like to recognise the courage and professionalism of the victims who came forward to challenge his behaviour and report him to our professional standards department.”

Following the hearing Rolfe will now be placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCC’s), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

