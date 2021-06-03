Flytipping dumped at recently cleared hotspot to be removed by council

Flytipping that has been dumped at a recently cleared hotspot in Peterborough will be removed by the city council.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:07 pm

Last month a huge clean up operation was undertaken at Norwood Lane in the city after the road was completely blocked by piles of rubbish.

But despite the efforts of the council, flytippers have already struck again at the site, leaving behind mattresses,

A council spokesperson said the waste would be removed.

The recently dumped rubbish

