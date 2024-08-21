Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He has been jailed for seven months and placed on the sex offenders register

A Peterborough man has been jailed for threatening people with a broken bottle and exposing himself in Huntingdon.

Paul Green, 37, was described by witnesses as appearing heavily intoxicated as he staggered around the town centre aggressively approaching passers-by at about 1.40pm on May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambs police said he approached one man, who pushed him away causing Green to fall to the ground.

Crime news

A force spokesperson said: “Green remained in the area and persisted with being abusive to people walking by. He became particularly aggressive to one man, who punched Green causing him again to lose his balance. In response, Green produced a glass bottle from his pocket and lunged towards the man. However, he fell over and the bottle smashed.

“He picked up the broken neck and swung it towards the man again, before members of the public got between them.

“In response to this, Green exposed himself to onlookers and continued to act aggressively before police arrived and he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following his arrest, it was reported that earlier Green had pushed a vulnerable man and grabbed him by his throat.”

Green, of Charnwood Close, Peterborough, admitted affray, possession of an offensive weapon, common assault and exposure.

On Friday (August 16) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for seven months. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.