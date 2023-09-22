Five men bailed police raid home in Paston, Peterborough
The men have been bailed until December 20.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 22:57 BST- 1 min read
Five people have been bailed and being arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.
The five arrests were made after police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston on Wednesday (September 20).
Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and have been bailed until December 20.
No further details have been given about the incident by police.