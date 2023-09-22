Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people have been bailed and being arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.

The five arrests were made after police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston on Wednesday (September 20).

Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and have been bailed until December 20.

