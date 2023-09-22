News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Five men bailed police raid home in Paston, Peterborough

The men have been bailed until December 20.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 22:57 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Five people have been bailed and being arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.

The five arrests were made after police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston on Wednesday (September 20).

Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and have been bailed until December 20.

No further details have been given about the incident by police.