Five kittens dumped in bag by bins in Wisbech as RSPCA appeal for information

Bag had ‘College of West Anglia’ logo on it – and was tied in a way that the kittens could not get free

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA is appealing for information after five one-week old kittens were found abandoned in a closed bag placed by some bins in Cambridgeshire.

The bag containing the kittens had been left between a small gap between two houses on Chapel Road, Wisbech, between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday, July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully the kittens were found by a concerned member of the public who took them straight to a vet for treatment.

One of the kittens found

They have since been transferred into the care of a cat charity who will be hand-rearing the young kittens.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer John Woods said: “It is quite shocking that these kittens were abandoned like rubbish at such a young age when they should still be with their mum.

“The bag, which had the College of West Anglia logo on it was tied up at the top so there is no way they could get free - and anything could have happened to them had they not been found by the member of the public and we are grateful to the local cat charity for caring for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and - as we all strive to create a better world for every animal - we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.

“Anyone who has information about the mum and her kittens is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01307056.”