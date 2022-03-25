Aiden Pearson, 34, of Queen Street, March, died after he was hit by a van on Gull Drove, Guyirn at about 11.15pm on Wednesday night.

His brother, Nathan Pearson, 31, of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough was arrested by police on suspicion of murder, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Aiden Pearson

This morning, a police spokesman said he has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police at the scene yesterday

Yesterday forensic police officers were still at the scene examining a white Vauxhall Combo van. The road was still closed yesterday.

Police also appealed for witnesses who had seen the van in the area to come forward.

A police spokesman said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.