Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after fireworks were pushed through the door of a Peterborough home.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, March 3 at a home in Chadburn, Paston.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that there were no injuries suffered, but damage was caused to the home.

Do you recognise this man?