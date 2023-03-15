Fireworks pushed through letter box at Peterborough home
Police release image of man they want to trace following incident in Paston
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after fireworks were pushed through the door of a Peterborough home.
The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, March 3 at a home in Chadburn, Paston.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that there were no injuries suffered, but damage was caused to the home.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 35/16323/23.