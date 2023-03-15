News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Fireworks pushed through letter box at Peterborough home

Police release image of man they want to trace following incident in Paston

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after fireworks were pushed through the door of a Peterborough home.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, March 3 at a home in Chadburn, Paston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that there were no injuries suffered, but damage was caused to the home.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Most Popular

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 35/16323/23.