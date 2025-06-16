Fifth arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after attack outside Spalding house
The assault took place at just after 1am on the morning of June 10.
A man in his 40s was seriously assaulted outside a property on the High Street in Gosberton. He was taken to hospital but his condition was not believed to be life-changing or life-altering.
On Sunday (June 16), a fifth person (a 24-year-old man) was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
As part of their enquiries, police have made four other arrests.
A 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man on June 11 and a 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man on June 12.
They have all been released on bail while investigations continue.
Police are continuing to appeal for information and any witnesses to the incident.
If you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, you can get in touch by contacting [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident 23 of 10 June.