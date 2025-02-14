Fenland police officer due in court charged with assault following incident in Wisbech park
PC Dean Thompson will appear in court in St Albans
A Fenland police officer is set to appear in court today (Friday) after being charged with assault by beating.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “PC Dean Thompson, 53, based in Fenland will appear at St Albans Magistrates Court today (Friday 14 February). Charged with assault by beating.
“PC Thompson was charged on February 6, following an incident in a Wisbech park in August last year (2024).
“He is currently suspended from duty.”