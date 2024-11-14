Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entrance to the Palace of Westminster was closed on Tuesday (November 12).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possessing a weapon outside of the House of Parliament.

Lewis Allington from March, hsa been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after the Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a man carrying knives on Tuesday afternoon (November 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cars were seen in front of Carriage Gates, one of the entrances to the Palace of Westminster and the area was temporarily cordoned off.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: The Houses of Parliament are seen on June 28, 2024 in London, England. The UK general election will be held on July 4. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the force said: ““A man has been charged following an incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, November 12.

“Lewis Allington, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, was charged on Wednesday, November 13, with two offences of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 14.”