Fenland man charged with possessing weapon outside of Houses of Parliament
A 34-year-old man has been charged with possessing a weapon outside of the House of Parliament.
Lewis Allington from March, hsa been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after the Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a man carrying knives on Tuesday afternoon (November 12).
Police cars were seen in front of Carriage Gates, one of the entrances to the Palace of Westminster and the area was temporarily cordoned off.
A spokesperson for the force said: ““A man has been charged following an incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, November 12.
“Lewis Allington, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, was charged on Wednesday, November 13, with two offences of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 14.”