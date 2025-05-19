Fenland home shut by police due to drug concerns

Order remains in place until August 9

A house in March has been closed for three months due to concerns about drug use and dealing.

The partial closure order was served on 11 Southwell Close, March, on Friday (9 May), following a successful application at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The order, which is in place until 9 August, states the house is closed to everyone, except for those named on the order, the premises owner and their agents, Fenland District Council, and emergency services.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Jamie Cole, from the March NPT, said: “Following reports of drug use, dealing and its associated anti-social behaviour coming from the address, action had to be taken to support the residents.

“I hope this order shows those affected by the issues that we are listening to them. We will carry out regular checks to ensure the order is being adhered to, and action will be taken against anyone found to be breaching it.”