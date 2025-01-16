Fenland drug dealer threw cocaine out of window when police arrived at his home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police found cocaine and cannabis worth nearly £15,000 at Colin Day's home

A drug dealer threw packets of cocaine out of a first-floor window when police arrived at his Fenland home.

Officers conducted the warrant at the property in Hilda Clarke Close, Chatteris, at about 1pm on 25 March 2022.

Colin Day, 49, was seen by one of the officers trying to dispose of some of the drugs.

Colin Day and some of the drugs found by police

He was arrested and a search of the property revealed cocaine and cannabis worth up to a combined £14,800. They also discovered nearly £6,000 in cash.

Analysis of his mobile phone revealed messages consistent with drug dealing.

In interview, Day admitted possessing the drugs, but claimed they were for personal use and the scales found were to ensure he didn’t overdose.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the drug but denied a third charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in November.

On Friday (10 January) at the same court he was jailed for four years.

DC Nik Loizou said: “Drugs can trap people in addiction and ruin lives.

“Drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour can also cause misery for our local communities and be linked to other crimes.

“We will continue to do all we can to bring people who supply these substances before the courts.”