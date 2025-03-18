Fenland driver who drove off after leaving biker with fractured pelvis jailed - after initially claiming he thought he had hit a deer

David Feast was banned from driving for more than a year

A man from March who seriously injured a motorcyclist in a crash and then drove off has been jailed.

David Feast, 44, was driving in Clayhithe Road, in Horningsea, near Cambridge, in the early hours of 23 November 2023 when he was involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist was left with serious injuries, including a fractured knee, arm and pelvis, but Feast drove away.

Emergency services found Feast’s number plate at the scene and police later discovered his car parked near his home with significant damage to the bonnet and windscreen.

In police interview, Feast said he thought he had hit a deer, but later pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

Feast, of Primrose Hill, Doddington, March, was sentenced to nine months in prison at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (12 March). He was also disqualified from driving for a year and four months.

Detective Constable Valentin Radulescu, who investigated, said: “Feast fled the scene and left an injured man lying on the ground at night. He also failed to report the collision.

“I’m glad we were able to locate him and bring him before the courts.”