Fenland Council clears 15 tonnes of waste from fly-tip hotspot near A47

The council has taken 21 reports of fly tips in the area in the last six months

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fly-tipping hot spot has been cleared of the equivalent of around one-and-a-half bin lorries full of dumped household goods, furniture, commercial waste and other junk.

Fenland District Council cleared the site in South Brink, Wisbech, and put in place measures in a bid to deter more waste being dumped there, including a soil bund to make vehicle access more difficult for would-be fly-tippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 15 tonnes of dumped rubbish was removed from the section of road that leads to the A47.

Some of the waster cleared during the operation

The council has taken 21 reports of fly tips in the area in the last six months. Attempts were made to clear rubbish on each occasion, but it wasn’t always possible to get full access to clear everything.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for refuse & cleansing, parks and open spaces, said: “We’re dedicated to fighting harmful attacks like this on our environment and invest also in finding those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“Fly-tipping is a scourge on society and never acceptable. We’d like to remind our law-abiding residents to always check waste carriers they employ are reputable to help in this battle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of rubbish or bulky items. It pollutes land and waterways and costs the taxpayer significant amounts of money to clear away.

The district council can issue a fixed penalty of up to £1,000 to those who fly-tip and, in more serious cases, can pursue prosecution at court. A fly-tipping prosecution can lead to an unlimited fine and a prison sentence.

Find information on reporting fly-tipping and on getting rid of waste responsibly at www.fenland.gov.uk/flytipping