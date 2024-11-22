Farcet paedophile jailed for eight years after being convicted of rape
A paedophile who sexually abused a girl multiple times has been jailed for eight years.
Kyle Rolfe-Steel, 25, was brought to justice after his victim confided in family members about what was happening.
During a trial in September, Rolfe-Steel admitted three charges including assaulting a girl under age 13 by touching, inciting a girl under age 13 to engage in sexual activity and assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with part of body / thing, and was found guilty of the remaining six:
Two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13
One count of inciting a girl under age 13 to engage in sexual activity
Three counts of assaulting a girl under age 13 by touching
Rolfe-Steel, of Straight Drove, Farcet, near Peterborough, was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (15 November).
DC Leah Meftah, from the force’s Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “We are pleased Rolfe-Steel’s horrific abuse has been brought to light and he’s been brought to justice.
“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specialist child abuse investigators who will work to bring offenders to justice. We can offer referrals to independent sexual violence advocates who can provide additional support to victims.”