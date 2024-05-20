Family pay tribute to Peterborough pedestrian 'with a heart of gold' hit and killed by car
A pedestrian who died in a collision has been described by his family as having a “heart of gold”.
Sam Pope, 28, was struck by a Vauxhall Astra at about 11pm on Saturday, May 11, in Oil Mills Road, between Pondersbridge and Ramsey Mereside.
Mr Pope, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, died at the scene.
Marcin Pilarski, 33, of West Street, Chatteris, has been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 11 June.
In a statement his family said: “Sam was a free spirit, who liked to live his life at 100 mph and believed that rules were meant to be broken.
“We shall miss his smile and crazy sense of humour that would always make you laugh, despite what mood you were in that day.
“Sam was a rough diamond with a heart made of gold and will leave a big hole in our lives.”
Police continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage as well as anyone who saw a man walking along Oil Mills Road prior to the collision.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Astra after the collision.
Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it can report it through the force website using reference 35/NT/13906/24.