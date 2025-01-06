Family launch urgent appeal to find Peterborough 14-year-old last seen on New Year's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old from Peterborough, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.
The family of Eloise Williams have said that they are ‘going out of their minds with worry,’ especially as she left the house with no phone, money or coat.
Eloise was last seen by her family at home on New Year’s Day but was spotted later that day at Peterborough railway station and later London King’s Cross. There have also been reports of her being seen in the Holloway area of North London.
Cambridgeshire Police has been alerted to Eloise’s disappearance and believe that she is currently in the London area.
Eloise’s family has urged anyone who believes they have seen her to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 44702012025.