The BCH Road Policing Unit have been busy in Peterborough over the last week.

Fake driving licence, foreign plates and a driver too busy to pull over to take a call- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough have had a busy week dealing with a range of different driving offences.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:00 am

Included among them are forging a driving licence, somebody trying to claim he could drive on his brother’s insurance, a number of cars not registered in the UK and a man who claimed he was too busy to pull over and had to take a call with his wife while driving,

They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 10/19/21

Driver had no insurance.

Photo: Midlands

2. 19/10/21

The brother of the above driver arrived to argue points of law. Only the brother was insured. Both now have court dates.

Photo: Midlands

3. 19/10/21

UK resident caught driving a "permanently exported" vehicle. No valid Vehicle Excise duty to drive on the UK roads.

Photo: Midlands

4. 19/10/21

Vehicle stopped after being seen in suspicious circumstances. Driver arrested for drug driving and having no insurance.

Photo: Midlands

