Fake driving licence, foreign plates and a driver too busy to pull over to take a call- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Included among them are forging a driving licence, somebody trying to claim he could drive on his brother’s insurance, a number of cars not registered in the UK and a man who claimed he was too busy to pull over and had to take a call with his wife while driving,
They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 10/19/21
Driver had no insurance.
2. 19/10/21
The brother of the above driver arrived to argue points of law. Only the brother was insured. Both now have court dates.
3. 19/10/21
UK resident caught driving a "permanently exported" vehicle. No valid Vehicle Excise duty to drive on the UK roads.
4. 19/10/21
Vehicle stopped after being seen in suspicious circumstances. Driver arrested for drug driving and having no insurance.
