A woman who stole £64,000 from her neighbour and men who left machete in victim’s neck among those jailed
Paedophiles, robbers and a distraction thief are among the crooks who have been jailed after committing offences in and around Peterborough.
The criminals appeared in court in May, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.
These are not all the criminals jailed in May – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.
1. Callum Bell
Callum Bell (24) of no fixed abode, was one of two men who launched an attack on a man in Peterborough, pulling a large knife out of his trousers in the assault.
Bell pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) alongside a charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years Photo: Cambs Police
2. Zeshaan Tariq
Zeshaan Tariq (28), of Meadow Grove, Welland, was described as 'every parent's worst nightmare' as he was jailed for eight years and nine months. He approached a young girl and asked her to get into his car, where he sexually abused her. He was arrested and, on his phone, officers discovered recent Google searches on “how to lure a child to a car." He was found guilty of kidnap, attempted kidnap and sexual assault, and admitted two counts of driving while disqualified. Photo: Cambs Police
3. Christopher Pycroft
Christopher Pycroft (40) plotted to rob a drug dealer with Lewis Hutchinson - but the robbery went wrong, with Hutchinson shooting Mihal Dobre in the head. Hutchinson sill be sentenced for murder on a later date, but Pycroft, of Crabtree, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, was jailed for five years and three months. Two other women are also due to be sentenced for offences in connection with the murder. Photo: Cambs Police
4. Colin Cann
Colin Cann (51) encouraged a 10-year-old girl to take and send him naked photos of herself and also sent her indecent images of other children while he lived in Chatteris.
Cann, of Clay Way, Ely was later charged with seven offences, including two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing a girl under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children, and was jailed for four years and six months Photo: Cambs police