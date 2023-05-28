4 . Colin Cann

Colin Cann (51) encouraged a 10-year-old girl to take and send him naked photos of herself and also sent her indecent images of other children while he lived in Chatteris. Cann, of Clay Way, Ely was later charged with seven offences, including two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing a girl under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children, and was jailed for four years and six months Photo: Cambs police