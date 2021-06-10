Extra police on duty in Peterborough during Euros

Police

Officers are working with pubs and partner agencies including local authorities and the Crown Prosecution Service to prevent any problems and take action if necessary.

There have been falls in the number of football related incidents in Cambridgeshire during major football tournaments and in recent years.

However, incidents of anti-social behaviour that are reported are mostly around higher profile matches involving England.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: “Our priority is public safety and we want everyone who goes out to watch an England match to do so without fear of violence or anti-social behaviour.

“There will be a friendly police presence and we hope people enjoy watching the games while drinking sensibly but any anti-social or illegal behaviour will be dealt with robustly.

“We are working with pubs and officers will take action to nip potential problems in the bud.

“Anyone who has concerns about a football-related event or potential public order problems should not hesitate to contact police on 101.”

Before and during matches, officers will visit pubs and bars to ensure they are complying with their licensing obligations, including not selling alcohol to those who are drunk.

If officers believe someone could commit crime or cause disorder, they can use orders under Section 27 of the Violent Crime Reduction Act to remove them from an area for 48 hours.

They will also confiscate alcohol from children or from anyone drinking it in areas covered by a DPPO (Designated Public Places Order).