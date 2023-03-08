A pair of Peterborough teenagers who went missing from their home were found three days later in a Huntingdon drug 'trap house,’ police have revealed.

On 1 October 2020, police received a call reporting two children – a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend – missing, after they didn’t return to their home in Peterborough that afternoon.

Three days later, they were found in Huntingdon by police at the home, which was used to buy, sell and consume drugs from.

William Fernandes (top left) Tanveer Chowdhury (top centre) Tahir Sheraz (top right) Frederick Kufandirori (bottom left) Fabiana Gomes (bottom centre) and Kevin Gobey (bottom right)

Warning to parents

Now six people have been jailed – and police have issued a warning to parents.

Detective Constable Oliver Campbell, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the victims in this case for their ongoing support with what has been an incredibly long and complex investigation.

“We have managed to disrupt a large county drugs line who exploited two vulnerable children who were put up in a “drug house” where they were forced to conceal class A drugs on them and subsequently received serious and credible threats to them and their families.

“I would urge parents, carers and guardians to familiarise themselves with the signs of county lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation and raise any concerns with us.”

Girl (15) told to conceal class A drugs within her body

Cambridge Crown Court heard how the children were taken into police protection after being found at the Huntingdon home, and the girl told officers she had class A drugs on her, which she had been given and forced to conceal within her body by a man known as “YF” – 25-year-old William Fernandes, while in Huntingdon.

While with police, the girl received threatening text messages from 20-year-old Tanveer Chowdhury, about Fernandes wanting his drugs back.

The court was told how pair told officers how they had left home following an argument and stayed at a house in Huntingdon with a man named “Freddie” – 42-year-old Fredrick Kufandirori.

Upon arriving in Huntingdon, the teens were collected from the train station by a man named “Snoops” – 32-year-old Tahir Sheraz.

Pair told they could stay at home if they dealt drugs

When they arrived at the house in Kings Gardens, they were told by Fernandes they could stay there on the condition that they deal drugs, giving them a “burner” phone and instructing them to answer it by saying “A1” – a reference to the A1 drug line he was running.

Over the three days while they were missing, the girl was made to look after the drugs, while the boy would carry out the sales in nearby streets.

Fabiana Gomes, 25, was arrested in November 2020 after being identified as part of the drug dealing operation, alongside Kevin Gobey, 26, who would attend the house in Kings Gardens to package wraps of class A given to him by Fernandes.

He was arrested at his home near Cambridge on 7 December 2020, where a search of the house uncovered bags of cannabis, which he claimed he purchased for himself in bulk to make it cheaper.

Six people jailed for their role in offending

On Tuesday (28 February), Fernandes, of Jeffrey Drive, Huntingdon, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting two counts of requiring a person to perform compulsory labour, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Chowdhury, of Desborough Avenue, Cardea, Peterborough, appeared alongside Fernandes and was sentenced to two years and two months in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and sending threatening communications with intent to cause distress.

On 13 December at the same court, Kufandirori, Sheraz, Gomes and Gobey were each sentenced.

Kufandirori, of London Road, Leicester, was jailed for a year and three months after pleading guilty to allowing a premises to be used for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Sheraz, of Highbury Street, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for four years and three months after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He was cleared of two counts of requiring a person to perform compulsory labour.

Gomes, of Jubilee Street, Woodston, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and seven months after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

