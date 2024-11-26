Exceptional police work in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire praised at awards ceremony

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s annual awards showcased acts of bravery and dedication as part of the event held at Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on Friday (November 22).

The constabulary received more than 150 nominations for 14 categories that were shortlisted to 39 finalists.

The nominations reflected the diversity of work carried out in policing, from bringing the perpetrators of horrendous crimes to justice to volunteering in the local community.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Congratulations to all the award winners and nominees who displayed exceptional work and dedication to policing.

“Every day I see outstanding and inspiring work by officers and staff. I am delighted we were able to recognise the incredible work done to keep the county safe.

“Working as a team is key to our success and this ceremony is an important opportunity for us to celebrate that, showing our appreciation for all the hard work and professionalism displayed throughout the past year.

“We couldn’t put on this important event without the support of our generous sponsors. Thank you to each of them for their commitment to the awards.”

The award winners were:

2 . Thomas Puthenpurayil- PCSO of the Year Thomas, a long-serving PCSO in Peterborough's Millfield area, embodies community policing excellence. With 17 years of service, he's known as ‘Mr Millfield’ for his deep community connections and knowledge. Thomas consistently supports new officers, maintains crucial community partnerships, and runs a successful youth football project. His calm demeanour and extensive experience make him invaluable in managing community issues. Photo: CC Photo Sales

3 . Sarah-Kate Watson- Commitment to Safeguarding Sarah-Kate has made an exceptional impact in her role supporting street sex workers in Peterborough. Her consistent engagement and professional approach have built trust and confidence within this vulnerable community, leading to increased reporting of serious offences. Photo: CC Photo Sales