'Erratic' driver jailed after police find almost £1k of class A drugs in his underwear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV operators in the city reported their sighting to the police

A man who was caught driving erratically before being found with almost £1,000 worth of class A drugs on him has been jailed.

Ahmed Hassan, 24, was spotted on CCTV driving dangerously in Peterborough city centre on November 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “[Our officers] were alerted and found Hassan sat in the driver’s seat, parked up in a taxi rank in Broadway, however he denied owning the vehicle and driving it, so was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ahmed Hassan, and right, the drugs police found on his person.

“A search of him in custody uncovered a package containing 92 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth almost £1,000 hidden in his underwear. A review of the content on his mobile phone also showed evidence of drug dealing.2

Hassan, of Dogsthorpe Road, Millfield, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts yesterday (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He also had eight points added to his licence and was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months for driving without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad