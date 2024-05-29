'Erratic' driver jailed after police find almost £1k of class A drugs in his underwear
A man who was caught driving erratically before being found with almost £1,000 worth of class A drugs on him has been jailed.
Ahmed Hassan, 24, was spotted on CCTV driving dangerously in Peterborough city centre on November 16 last year.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “[Our officers] were alerted and found Hassan sat in the driver’s seat, parked up in a taxi rank in Broadway, however he denied owning the vehicle and driving it, so was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence or insurance.
“A search of him in custody uncovered a package containing 92 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth almost £1,000 hidden in his underwear. A review of the content on his mobile phone also showed evidence of drug dealing.2
Hassan, of Dogsthorpe Road, Millfield, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts yesterday (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
He also had eight points added to his licence and was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months for driving without a licence or insurance.
Detective Constable Joe Passby, who investigated, said: “We work very closely with CCTV operators across the county, who are an invaluable resource – by them alerting us to Hassan’s erratic and dangerous driving, we have put a drug dealer behind bars and taken class A drugs off the streets.”