Una Crown (86) was stabbed to death, and her body was set alight in January 2013 – but her killer has never been found

Detectives are re-appealing for help to solve the murder of a pensioner 11 years after she was brutally killed in her own home.

Police were called after family members and a neighbour discovered the body of 86-year-old Una Crown in her bungalow in Magazine Lane, Wisbech, on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.

She had been seen alive two days beforehand (11 January) and had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm on the Saturday - the day before her body was discovered by police.

Una and her husband Jack

The death was initially treated as unexplained but, after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.

Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.

A £20,000 reward was offered for information in the case – but that reward has now been withdrawn.

Last year the case featured on BBC’s Crimewatch as detectives tried to get justice for Una and her family.

Una Crown's bungalow

Today Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “It has now been 11 years since Mrs Crown’s tragic death and we still seek justice for her family.

“Last year we appealed for help on national television with a reconstruction of events. It is incredibly positive we were able to reach such a large audience, but we continue to seek opportunities for new lines of enquiry.

"We also continue to re-appeal to the public for information and keep the case in people’s minds.

“I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch. Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this investigation and finally getting justice.”