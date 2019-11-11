Elected crime chief for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire resigns

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has resigned.

Jason Ablewhite, who was elected into the role in 2016 quit the role today (Monday).

His office has confirmed that he had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), although it declined to say why.

The former Conservative leader of Huntingdonshire District Council was the county’s second ever elected crime chief.

Before today’s announcement he was attempting to take over the governance of the county’s fire and rescue service from the Fire Authority.

He also made headlines shortly before his election victory over private messages about travellers, where he made remarks about “pikeys” and “Spanish asylum seekers” found in an “inflatable grotto lorry”.

Mr Ablewhite said the remarks to friends were just “banter”, but he later agreed to write a written apology after being asked to do so by a county police and crime panel.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“Jason Ablewhite has today (Monday, November 11) tendered his resignation as Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment.”

More as we have it.