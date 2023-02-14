E-fit released after Peterborough burglars search bedroom as children sleep

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Peterborough.

At about 7.40pm on Tuesday, 17 January, two men wearing beanie hats and scarves on their faces entered a house in Colliers Mews, Gunthorpe, and hit the victim, a woman in her 20s, in the face.

One of the men asked her where jewellery was kept while the other man went into her children’s bedroom while they were asleep and began searching.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim’s bedroom was also searched and after the two men had left, she realised they had stolen her car keys, door key, cupboard keys and a bank card.

Both of the men were of pale complexion with one of large build and the other of slim build.

