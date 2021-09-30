Duo jailed after £118,000 cannabis factory found in Peterborough

Admir Ramci, 22, and Selam Brucaj, 26, were arrested by the Neighbourhood Support Team in Williamson Avenue in connection with the discovery on 17 May.

Inside the property, officers found three bedrooms, a bathroom and a dining room had been converted to be used to cultivate cannabis.

A total of 141 cannabis plants, which have been valued to be worth an estimated £118,000 if the crop had made it to sale on the streets, were seized.

Admir Ramci and Selam Brucaj

DI Dave Taylor said: “Our Neighbourhood Support Team provide a targeted response to organised crime groups and the supply of drugs in our communities. They review intelligence provided by members of the public, develop that information and act upon it.

“We are dedicated to depriving these criminals of potential assets and preventing more serious and linked criminality from occurring.”

Ramci, of Williamson Avenue, and Brucaj, of Peveril Road, were both charged with producing cannabis and admitted the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.

They appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (30 September) where they were both sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

A large part of the house was used for growing drugs