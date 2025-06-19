Duo caught dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Peterborough avoid jail sentences

Two men who were caught on CCTV dealing drugs in Peterborough city centre have been spared prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Kight, 22, and Kyron Kalyana, 21, were arrested on the morning of 24 May 2023 after being found with wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood Support Team officers were in Peterborough city centre when they were alerted by CCTV operators of a suspected drug deal in progress near the old passport office in New Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kight was seen to make exchanges with a group of drug users, before heading to the nearby Travelodge and returning a short while later with Kalyana.

Crime news

“Officers stopped them in Westgate and detained them for a search where the pair were found with almost £2,000 worth of the class A drug wraps on them.”

They appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Tuesday (17 June) where Kight, of Sandhurst Road, Bedford, was sentenced to 23 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, as well as being in possession of cannabis.

Kalyana, of Aviation Way, Shortstown, Bedford, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men are required to have GPS tags fitted to monitor their whereabouts for the next year, and must also complete a period of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Nik Loizou, who investigated, said: “A significant amount of work has and continues to go into tackling organised crime and exploitation, such as the running of lines and drug dealing across our county.

“We are doing all we can to disrupt these groups and working closely with partners, such as the local authority’s CCTV operators, to gather intelligence and catch people in the act. Information from the public can also greatly assist with this.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.