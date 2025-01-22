Drunken man who punched woman after being asked to leave Black Bull pub in Whittlesey banned from drinking alcohol for two months
A drunken man who punched a woman after she asked him to leave a pub has been banned from drinking alcohol for 60 days.
William Campbell, 37, was in the Black Bull pub on the evening of 20 October when he was asked to leave by the member of staff.
He responded by punching her in the jaw.
Campbell left but a short time later returned and threw a barrel at the door.
He was arrested after CCTV operators monitored him leaving the pub and driving to a nearby takeaway in Market Street, Whittlesey.
Campbell, of Burdett Grove, Whittlesey, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage, as well as obstructing a police officer – after resisting arrest - and failing to provide a specimen of breath, as he had refused to undergo a roadside breath test or drugs wipe.
He admitted the offences at Peterborough Magistrate’ Court on Tuesday (14 January), where he was disqualified from driving for 17 months, and must complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), 120 hours’ unpaid work, and a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.
He was told to pay £175 in compensation - £100 to the assault victim, and £75 to the arresting officer.
PC Emma Smith, who investigated, said: “Campbell had been given numerous opportunities to leave the pub, but he became aggressive and assaulted the member of staff.
“No one should be intimidated, or fear being hurt, while doing their job.”