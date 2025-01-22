Drunken man who punched woman after being asked to leave Black Bull pub in Whittlesey banned from drinking alcohol for two months

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
William Campbell also banned from driving after failing to give a breath test

A drunken man who punched a woman after she asked him to leave a pub has been banned from drinking alcohol for 60 days.

William Campbell, 37, was in the Black Bull pub on the evening of 20 October when he was asked to leave by the member of staff.

He responded by punching her in the jaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Peterborough Magistrates CourtPeterborough Magistrates Court
Peterborough Magistrates Court

Campbell left but a short time later returned and threw a barrel at the door.

He was arrested after CCTV operators monitored him leaving the pub and driving to a nearby takeaway in Market Street, Whittlesey.

Campbell, of Burdett Grove, Whittlesey, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage, as well as obstructing a police officer – after resisting arrest - and failing to provide a specimen of breath, as he had refused to undergo a roadside breath test or drugs wipe.

He admitted the offences at Peterborough Magistrate’ Court on Tuesday (14 January), where he was disqualified from driving for 17 months, and must complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), 120 hours’ unpaid work, and a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was told to pay £175 in compensation - £100 to the assault victim, and £75 to the arresting officer.

PC Emma Smith, who investigated, said: “Campbell had been given numerous opportunities to leave the pub, but he became aggressive and assaulted the member of staff.

“No one should be intimidated, or fear being hurt, while doing their job.”

Related topics:WhittleseyEmma SmithCCTV
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice