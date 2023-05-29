News you can trust since 1948
Drunk and disorderly behaviour and driving without care at Peterborough station - Magistrates' Court results revealed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:17 BST

May 16

Tigana Soares Lopes (40) of The Dell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to causing a vehicle to stand on Bourges Boulevard so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34

Terence Flower (57) of Rowan Crescent, Biggleswade

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £620. Six points on licence

May 18

Albert Palmer (77) of Dash End Lane, Kedington

Found guilty of speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

May 19

Charlton Gordon (26) of Silverdale Avenue, Coton

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £85

May 23

Mark Needham (36) of Tippett Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 40mph zone)

Absolute discharge

John Tyler (77) of Sunningdale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention at Peterborough Railway Station

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £135. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Daniel Blackwell (43) of Christmas Tree Crescent, Hawkwell

Found guilty of speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £350. Three points on licence

Yasir Qureshi (39) of Larklands, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a red light

Fined £630, victim surcharge £252, costs £120. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

