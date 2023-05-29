Drunk and disorderly behaviour and driving without care at Peterborough station - Magistrates' Court results revealed
May 16
Tigana Soares Lopes (40) of The Dell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to causing a vehicle to stand on Bourges Boulevard so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34
Terence Flower (57) of Rowan Crescent, Biggleswade
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £620. Six points on licence
May 18
Albert Palmer (77) of Dash End Lane, Kedington
Found guilty of speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
May 19
Charlton Gordon (26) of Silverdale Avenue, Coton
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £85
May 23
Mark Needham (36) of Tippett Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 40mph zone)
Absolute discharge
John Tyler (77) of Sunningdale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention at Peterborough Railway Station
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £135. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Daniel Blackwell (43) of Christmas Tree Crescent, Hawkwell
Found guilty of speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £350. Three points on licence
Yasir Qureshi (39) of Larklands, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a red light
Fined £630, victim surcharge £252, costs £120. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family