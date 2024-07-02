Drugs worth up to £107,000 found at Peterborough home - as police investigate burglary reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police called after man seen exiting home via window

Officers discovered a large cannabis factory in Peterborough – after being called to the property following reports of a suspected burglary.

The factory was found at the home in Cromwell Road last week, after police were called after a resident saw someone leaving the premises through a window.

There were 128 plants inside the home, which police said could have a street value of between £36,000 and £107,000.

Some of the drugs discovered by police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers initially thought they were attending a burglary in progress in Cromwell Road, Millfield, last week, but what they found turned out to be a lot greener.

“When they arrived, they found a trail of cannabis from the house and a cannabis factory inside.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the factory and an investigation is ongoing.