Drugs worth up to £107,000 found at Peterborough home - as police investigate burglary reports
Officers discovered a large cannabis factory in Peterborough – after being called to the property following reports of a suspected burglary.
The factory was found at the home in Cromwell Road last week, after police were called after a resident saw someone leaving the premises through a window.
There were 128 plants inside the home, which police said could have a street value of between £36,000 and £107,000.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers initially thought they were attending a burglary in progress in Cromwell Road, Millfield, last week, but what they found turned out to be a lot greener.
“When they arrived, they found a trail of cannabis from the house and a cannabis factory inside.
“No arrests have been made in connection with the factory and an investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any information regarding the incident, you can report to us online or by calling 101 and using the reference 35/45160/24”