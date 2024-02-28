News you can trust since 1948
Drug driver who only had provisional licence jailed for fatal crash near Bourne

Antanas Bartkus was over the legal limit for cannabis
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 13:32 GMT
A driver who only had a provisional licence has been jailed for a decade after causing a fatal crash near Bourne.

Grzegorz Trochowski died in the crash, which happened on the A151 Spalding Road on May 12 last year.

Antanas Bartkus (41) of Park Road in Spalding, was over the legal limit for cannabis at the time of the crash, and also only had a provisional driving licence.

Bartkus was jailed for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

