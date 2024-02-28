Drug driver who only had provisional licence jailed for fatal crash near Bourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver who only had a provisional licence has been jailed for a decade after causing a fatal crash near Bourne.

Grzegorz Trochowski died in the crash, which happened on the A151 Spalding Road on May 12 last year.

Antanas Bartkus (41) of Park Road in Spalding, was over the legal limit for cannabis at the time of the crash, and also only had a provisional driving licence.