Drug driver banned from roads after trying to enter Cambridgeshire RAF base

A construction worker was arrested on suspicion of drug driving as he entered a Cambridgeshire RAF base.

He was working there for a contractor on a construction project, but security staff called police after becoming concerned about his fitness to drive. Cole failed a drugs wipe for cannabis and was arrested. He also had no insurance and only a provisional licence. Cole, of Ash Crescent, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (10 July) and was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £1000. PC Sam Thompson, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank RAF Molesworth for reporting Cole, as it meant we could stop him driving any further under the influence.” The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.