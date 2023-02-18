A pair of drug dealers found to be using a vulnerable man’s home have been jailed.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out welfare checks at a house in Whalley Street, Eastfield, on 24 October last year after concerns about the tenant being cuckooed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed Hamad, 20, and Najat Ibrahim, 22, were found inside, along with bags of cannabis on a table, prompting the pair to be searched.

Najat Ibrahim (top) Ahmed Hamad (bottom) and some of the drugs found at the property

Hamad was found with two mobile phones on him, as well as £120 in cash in his pocket and a black plastic bag containing cannabis.

Ibrahim was also found with two phones, three small bags of cannabis in his coat pocket and £1,700 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, both of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court where they were each jailed for a year after admitting possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

A forfeiture order was granted for the cash, phones and drugs. The cash will be distributed to local charities.

Detective Constable Steph Dunlop, who investigated, said: “Our job as police officers is to protect the public – neighbourhood officers had identified the tenant as being vulnerable and potentially being exploited by drug dealers who were taking over his home to use as a base to stay and conduct their business.

“There had been reports from the local community about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour surrounding this address, which resulted in a closure order being put in place. I hope this latest action shows the public we are listening to their concerns and acting on information about drug dealing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad