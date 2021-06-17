Drug dealers convicted as police tackle supply in Chatteris

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from Cambridgeshire Police, said they were working hard to keep young people off drugs.

He said: “As a result of persistence from the local neighbourhood team, over the last few weeks there has been some results from court in relation to drug dealing in Chatteris.

“Owen Kilby, 18, previously of Birch Avenue, has been convicted of class A and B drug supply and possession offences, as well as being in possession of a weapon.

Crime

“He’s been given a community order lasting two years, meaning he must complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours unpaid work.

“Ki Seward, 20, of Chapel Lane, has been convicted of possessing class B drugs and has been given a year-long community order meaning he must complete 60 hours unpaid work.

“Seward has also admitted supplying class B drugs which he is awaiting sentence for. He was released on bail by the courts last week with conditions on where he must reside and a curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am until his sentencing date next month.

“We would like to reassure our communities that we, as the local neighbourhood team, are working hard to ensure that young people in our communities stay away from drugs.

“These results at court show a small part of the work we have carried out over the last 18 months – we try our best to educate, deter and safeguard the younger people in our community, steering them away from the illusive belief that drug use and everything connected to it is a good idea.