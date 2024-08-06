Drug dealer who threatened customer with 'gun' jailed for almost three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search of Bartlomiej Matysiuk’s home also found £11k worth of cocaine and class B drugs.

A drug dealer who threatened a ‘customer’ with an imitation firearm in Wisbech has been jailed for almost three years.

Bartlomiej Matysiuk, 27, delivered some cannabis to the victim on September 17, 2021, however, the customer refused to pay due to feeling he was undersold on a previous occasion.

Matysiuk left but returned about 20 minutes later with another man, this time armed with a BB gun.

Bartlomiej Matysiuk.

Fearing he was going to be shot and killed, the victim managed to grab the weapon from Matysiuk, resulting in a struggle where the gun was fired into the room two or three times.

Matysiuk left the house again, leaving the gun behind, but returned a short while later with six other people in tow and made demands for money, but fled once police were called.

The gun was seized and a manhunt began to find Matysiuk however he managed to evade arrest until January 2022.

A search of his home in Orange Grove, Wisbech, uncovered cocaine and class B drugs including cannabis, ketamine, chloromethcathinone (CMC) and methylmethcathinone (MMC) worth up to about £11,000.

Items seized from the home of Bartlomiej Matysiuk.

Multiple mobile phones containing messages relating to drug dealing, £2,740 in cash, a holster for a pistol and BB pellets were also found.

Matysiuk pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug (cocaine), three counts of possession of a class B drug (cannabis, ketamine and CMC/MMC), possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (cannabis).

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday July 31 where he was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.

He has also been made subject of a four-year restraining order banning him from any contact with the victim, as well as having to forfeit £2,740 in cash seized from his home - £1,000 will be paid to The Light Project charity in Wisbech, £1,000 to Peterborough Women’s Aid and £740 to Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services (PCVS).

Detective Constable Chris Herring, who investigated, said: “This case highlights the seriousness of drug dealing and the levels of violence it often brings.

“There is no place for this sort of behaviour in our communities, I hope this result serves as a warning to others.”