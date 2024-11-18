Drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine across Peterborough locked up
A London drug dealer who ran a county line into Peterborough selling highly addictive class A drugs has been jailed for more than four years.
Henry Mansaray, 28, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine after evidence gained from his mobile phones showed he was heavily involved in drugs supply across Peterborough.
A mobile phone consistently used to send out bulk messages offering to sell drugs was suspected to be in the control of Mansaray, and later found on him when he was arrested in Fletton, Peterborough, on 11 August last year.
Analysis also showed the handset regularly travelling from Mansaray’s home in London to Peterborough, with CCTV footage confirming his movements matching that of the phone.
Mansaray, of Manaton Close, Peckham, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (15 November) where he was sentenced to a total of four years and nine months in prison.
Detective Constable Lloyd Davis, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “Tackling county lines drug dealing is a priority for the force. It involves the exploitation of vulnerable young people and adults, often by violent gang members, to move and sell drugs across the country.
“Even though Mansaray was not found with any drugs on him or in his possession, we were able to prove his involvement through attributing a drugs mobile phone line directly to him.”