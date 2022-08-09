Drug dealer jailed after mobile phone messages gave him away to officers

A man whose phone flashed up messages linking him to drug dealing while officers were searching his home has been jailed.

Nico Mifsud, 23, was at his home in Peterborough in December 2020 when officers carried out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers recovered items including cash, phones and drug paraphernalia, as well as about £150 worth of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nico Mifsud has been jailed

During their search they discovered a locked phone displayed a number of messages linking Mifsud to drug supply.

Mifsud, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, initially tried to claim he wasn’t selling the drugs, and simply sharing them with a friend.

He later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and was given an additional two years in prison on top of an existing sentence he is already serving for a separate matter.

Detective Constable Matt Slater, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Drugs bring misery to our communities and drug dealing has no place in our county.

“This is an example of some great proactive work by our officers who have been working hard to tackle drug issues in the city.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drug dealing to report it to us so we can take action.”