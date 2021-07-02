Drug dealer jailed after being caught in the act by Peterborough CCTV operators
A class A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after CCTV operators caught him in the act.
Mohammed Alkhodiri, 20, was seen in Stanley Road, Peterborough, on 3 December last year.
He was acting suspiciously and operators contacted police after witnessing an exchange and suspecting a drug deal may be in progress.
Police arrived just in time to see him run down an alleyway and gave chase before stopping and searching him.
Officers found a bag of small white wraps next to him, which tests later showed to be heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of about £600.
A member of the public who witnessed the chase saw Alkhodiri take the bag out of his pocket and throw it to the ground.
His phone was also seized and showed evidence of drug dealing messages.
Alkhodiri, of Ruby Street, Peckham, London, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (1 July) to 25 months in prison.
DC Lee Womack said: “There is no place for drug dealing in our communities. Thanks to a good spot by our colleagues who operate the city’s CCTV cameras, yet again we were able to work together to apprehend a drug dealer and remove harmful substances from our streets.”