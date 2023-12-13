Drug dealer found with axe and four bags of cannabis in car when stopped on A15 in Peterborough

Kris Lika jailed for nearly two years after admitting string of offences

A drug dealer with an axe in the car, four boxes and bags full of cannabis and nearly £1,000 in cash was caught by officers on routine patrols.

Kris Lika, 30, was driving a Volvo V50 on the A15 in Peterborough at just before 10.30am on 6 November.

He was stopped for routine checks but when they approached the car, officers noticed an overwhelming smell of cannabis.

Kris Lika, and the axe found in the car

Searches were carried out and a phone was seized from Lika, together with £960 in cash. Another phone was seized from the car, where police also found two large boxes and bags full of 27 large vacuum-packed bags of cannabis.

During the search of the car, an axe was discovered hidden underneath the boot in the spare wheel well.

Lika, of St James Street, Derby, was arrested but in police interview, answered no comment to most questions asked by officers.

He was charged with possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and possessing a weapon in a public place.

Lika admitted these charges and his case was committed to Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday (6 December) for sentence, where Lika was jailed for one year and 10 months.

The drugs and axe were forfeited and destroyed, and the £960 in cash seized from the car was ordered to be donated to the Cambridge Community Foundation.

PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Lika was caught by our officers on routine patrols of the county highlighting that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.

“What police then found in his car was almost beyond belief. Thanks to a pro-active stop by officers, these drugs have been prevented from reaching the streets.

“We continue to patrol our county’s roads looking for those who use our road networks to transport drugs across the country.