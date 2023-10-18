Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV operators in Peterborough city centre caught the moment a man carried out a drug deal.

Vladamir Skop, 24, was arrested at about 4.30am on 29 August after council CCTV operators witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal in Broadway, so alerted police.

Response officers were dispatched to the location and detained Skop for a search, right after he was seen to throw something under a nearby car.

Some of the drugs found by police

The package was found to be a small plastic bag containing a lump of cocaine.

A plastic box containing 20 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin was found in Skop’s hoody pocket, along with £102 in cash and two mobile phones.

Skop, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (16 October) where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Dylan Lenton, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by CCTV operators – our close working relationship with them enables us to have eyes all over the city, looking out for not only crime but people’s safety.