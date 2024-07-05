Drug dealer caught by police after tripping over with underwear full of crack cocaine and heroin

Some of the drugs found in the man's underwear.

A drug dealer who stashed crack cocaine and heroin in his pants was arrested after he fell over while running from police.

Adam Abdellouche, 19, was in a Fiat 500 spotted travelling at more than 100mph on the A1 near Sawtry, near Peterborough, at about 10.45pm on 14 April.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “When the vehicle was stopped by traffic officers in Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre, Abdellouche and another man ran.

Class A drugs were found in Abdellouche's underwear.

“Abdellouche fell as he was pursued by an officer and dropped a clear plastic bag of crack cocaine.

“He was arrested and a search revealed wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden in his underwear.”

In total, the drugs had a potential value of more than £7,000.

Abdellouche, of Allexton Gardens, Parnwell, Peterborough, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Yesterday (Thursday, July 4), at Peterborough Crown Court, he sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid with and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

DC Joshua Crown said: “Abdellouche clearly thought he could get away from officers, but he was wrong. I’m pleased he was apprehended and has been dealt with in court.

"Substances like crack cocaine and heroin destroy lives. They are also associated with other offences such as violence, shoplifting and burglary. We will continue to do all we can to prosecute drug dealers as we aim to make the streets of Cambridgeshire even safer.”