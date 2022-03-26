Elsewhere in the region there was a lucky escape for this driver - who misjudged a turn this week. Officers said: "This driver seriously misjudged this corner... thankfully only walked away without any injuries!" (Photo: BCH Road Police Unit @roadpoliceBCH)

Drivers stopped in Peterborough this week: 135mph pursuit, stolen vehicles and weapons and drugs seized

The latest round-up of incidents that kept the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, busy this week.

By adam barker
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 5:01 am

The roundup includes a 135mph pursuit, stolen vehicles, seized weapons and drugs and a driver who had passed his theory but not his practical test.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit and Cambridgeshire Police in the last seven days.

1. Stolen vehicle

This vehicle was only stolen for a few hours before it was located by officers. It was pursued at 135mph before the driver managed to escape. Forensics are pending. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Photo Sales

2. Car stung

This vehicle was identified by officers as being involved in the theft of vehicle. It was stung, taking out two of its four wheels, and eventually stopped. The driver was swiftly arrested and a large knife and Class A drugs were recovered from the vehicle. (BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Photo Sales

3. 22/03/22

It was a lucky escape for this driver who seriously misjudged this corner. The driver miraculously walked away without any injuries. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Photo Sales

4. Driver ran off

The driver of this car in Peterborough refused to speak to officers - abandoning his car and running off. He left his mobile phone in the car, however, which is now at Thorpe Wood Police Station. The car was recovered. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Photo Sales
DriversPeterboroughCambridgeshireCambridgeshire Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 3