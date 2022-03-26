The roundup includes a 135mph pursuit, stolen vehicles, seized weapons and drugs and a driver who had passed his theory but not his practical test.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit and Cambridgeshire Police in the last seven days.
1. Stolen vehicle
This vehicle was only stolen for a few hours before it was located by officers. It was pursued at 135mph before the driver managed to escape. Forensics are pending. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)
2. Car stung
This vehicle was identified by officers as being involved in the theft of vehicle. It was stung, taking out two of its four wheels, and eventually stopped. The driver was swiftly arrested and a large knife and Class A drugs were recovered from the vehicle. (BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)
3. 22/03/22
It was a lucky escape for this driver who seriously misjudged this corner. The driver miraculously walked away without any injuries. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
4. Driver ran off
The driver of this car in Peterborough refused to speak to officers - abandoning his car and running off. He left his mobile phone in the car, however, which is now at Thorpe Wood Police Station. The car was recovered. (Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit @roadpoliceBCH)
