Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough: including drink-driver who crashed into parked lorry in layby
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.
A drink-driver was stopped after crashing into the back of a stationary lorry this week.
The driver, who had his young son and his son's friend in the back of the car, collided with the rear of a stationary lorry parked in a layby and later blew over the legal drink drive limit.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a vehicle stopped following a high-speed pursuit.
The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot into nearby gardens where a police helicopter tracked them and guided officers to their location.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: