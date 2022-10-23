A drink-driver was stopped after crashing into the back of a stationary lorry this week.

The driver, who had his young son and his son's friend in the back of the car, collided with the rear of a stationary lorry parked in a layby and later blew over the legal drink drive limit.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle stopped following a high-speed pursuit.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot into nearby gardens where a police helicopter tracked them and guided officers to their location.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. High-speed pursuit Police stopped this vehicle using a stinger following a high-speed chase. The people in the vehicle fled into nearby gardens where a police helicopter tracked them and guided officers to their location. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

2. Drink driver hits lorry in layby This vehicle crashed into the back of a stationary lorry, which was parked in a layby. The driver, who had his young son and his son's friend in the back of the car, blew over the drink drive limit. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

3. Provisional driving licence This vehicle was showing to have no insurance and enquiries with the driver showed that although they had a brand new policy, they only held a provisional driving licence. Driver reported and vehicle seized. Photo: BCH Photo Sales

4. HGV driver caught using phone The driver of this HGV was caught using his mobile phone while driving. Driver reported, with points and a fine expected to follow. Photo: BCH Photo Sales