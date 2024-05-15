Driver who was two times over drink drive limit in Peterborough banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martynas Damasauskas fined hundreds of pounds after admitting having ‘a couple of beers’ before getting behind the wheel

A man who admitted drink driving because his friend was “in a worse state” has been disqualified for more than three years.

Martynas Damasauskas, 27, was arrested in Lincoln Road, Millfield, by traffic officers who were on patrol in the area in the early hours of 22 April.

The Ford S-Max he was driving caught the officers’ attention as its brake lights weren’t working, resulting in it being pulled over.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Upon asking for Damasauskas’ licence, he admitted he didn’t have a valid UK one and that he was not listed on the car’s insurance policy.

As he was speaking with the officers, they could smell alcohol on his breath which was confirmed after he gave a reading of 72 in a roadside breath test – more than double the legal limit of 35.

Damasauskas, of Oundle Road, Woodston, admitted having had “a couple of beers” and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance, all of which he was later charged with.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (10 May) where he admitted all offences, telling the court he had been to the pub with a friend and had about six bottles of beer. His friend was “in a worse state” therefore he decided to drive them both home, despite knowing he was over the limit.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and four months, as well as being fined £769.

PC Anthea Heap said: “Damasauskas knew he was over the limit when he made the decision to get behind the wheel, putting not only himself and his friend at risk, but other road users and members of the public.

“Drink driving is a selfish thing to do – I would encourage anyone who knows someone who drink drives to report information via our confidential hotline. Anyone who witnesses what they believe to be drink driving should report by calling 999.”

